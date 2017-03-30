HOT DOCS 2017

April 27 – May 7

Hot Doc Ted Rogers Cinema (Theatre)

506 Bloor Street West

Each year, the festival screens more than 170 documentaries from all around the world. Along with the Canadian and international competitive programs, the festival features The Doc Shop, an international documentary market, and the Hot Docs Forum (formerly the Toronto Documentary Forum), a limited-seat event which was launched in the year 2000. Since then, the Forum has established itself as North America’s essential international documentary market event. The festival has been instrumental as the documentary industry’s meeting place with more than 2,000 delegates attending. These delegates include commissioning editors, programmers, filmmakers, buyers and distributors from all over the world. This year’s documentaries continue to explore the people and perspectives that help us make sense of our modern world. Many of the filmmakers will be in attendance for post-screening discussions, including the directors of Bill Nye: Science Guy and Bill Nye. There are also special food-related events, such as I ♥ Ramen at NIKAI, Momofuku following the May 6 screening of Ramen Heads.

For more information, visit www.hotdocs.ca.