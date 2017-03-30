GREEN LIVING SHOW

April 7 – 9

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

greenlivingshow.ca

This is Canada’s largest healthy living show dedicated to simple solutions for leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Now in its 11th year, this three-day event connects conscientious consumers to leaders in green goods and services, eco home and garden designs, organic food and wine, health, wellness, yoga, eco fashion and green beauty makeovers, along with electric car test drives, nature exhibits and film screenings. If you haven’t yet, you need to check it out.