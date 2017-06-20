Emerging Creators Unit Submissions Due August 11

The Emerging Creators Unit is now accepting proposals for original 25-minute performance projects from queer or trans artists age 30 and under.

Selected participants meet weekly as a group with Emerging Creators Unit Director Sunny Drake and Company Dramaturge Mel Hague to take projects from idea to a performance-ready draft. The projects will be staged at The 39th Rhubarb Festival.The Emerging Creators Unit is an artist-driven, mentor-supported creative model; we look for strongly motivated emerging queer and/or trans artists who can work independently and are ready to take their practice to the next level.