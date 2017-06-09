Dancemakers Minifest just Around the Corner!

The 2017 Dancemakers MiniFest launches its public performances of works with a Double Bill at 8 pm on Tuesday, June 13 at Dancemakers Centre for Creation, with Andrea Spaziani’s Rafters, featuring collaborators and performers Alicia Grant, Julia Male and Andrea Spaziani. Rafters is a work that solidified Andrea’s residency at Dancemakers. A meditation on hyper-empathy, it offers a flood of imagery: they’re goldfish in a bowl, they’re the actual rafters coming down from the ceiling, they’re tangled kites. Open, inviting, and structured with recognizable tasks the dancers share, Rafters is as subdued as the dancers’ states and overt as their shiny gold pants.



Also on the Double Bill is Amanda Acorn’s Work-in-Progress, with collaborators and performers Rob Abubo, Lori Duncan, Bee Pallomina and Ann Trépanier. Amanda has been working explosively lately – constantly, diligently – and she is very prolific. A former Dancemakers company dancer, her solo multiform, that became the group workmultiform(s), and the immersive work Leisure Palace have all been shown at least once in the past year. Her creative energy to make a new work is inspiring, and working with such a stellar cast portends that this work-in-progress will be as energetic and arresting as her other works.

Double Bill featuring Andrea Spaziani’s Rafters and Amanda Acorn’s Work-in-Progress

Tuesday, June 13 at 8:00 pm

Dancemakers Centre for Creation, 9 Trinity Street, Theatre Studio 313,

Toronto’s Distillery Historic District

Tickets: $15 – general admission; $12 – arts workers/students/seniors

Montréaler Dana Michel’s seminal solo work Yellow Towel makes its Toronto première on Saturday, June 17 at 8 pm with a second performance on Sunday, June 18 at 3 pm at the Winchester Street Theatre. Presented in partnership with Toronto Dance Theatre, Yellow Towel is the work that launched her into the dizzying international touring space she now occupies. In April, she was awarded the prestigious Silver Lion for Innovation in Dance of the 2017 Venice Biennale. Québec’s Marie Chouinard, artistic director of the Venice Biennale, notes that “She is continually in the process of re-creating her current history, live, in front of us, infusing the stage with her own propensity for fluctuating identities… she reconstructs the raw and complex experience of simply being.” The award ceremony will be held on June 27 in Venice and that same evening, Michel performs the Italian premiere of Yellow Towel. With her gazing, still and mumbling body, she seems to show an aesthetic of an unwillingness to let you in, but there is a vulnerability that must be watched. Moving through tropes of black identity, Dana embodies these representations in a kind of dare to the audience: is this what you want to see of me?

Yellow Towel choreographed & performed by Dana Michel

Toronto premiere presented in partnership with Toronto Dance Theatre

Saturday, June 17 at 8:00 pm & Sunday, June 18 at 3:00 pm

Winchester Street Theatre

80 Winchester Street, Toronto

Tickets: $25 – general admission; $20 – arts workers/students/seniors

Co-presented with Luminato, Antony Hamilton’s Natural Orders takes the stage at Dancemakers Centre for Creation on Thursday, June 22 until Saturday, June 24 at 8 pm, with collaborators and performers Michael Caldwell, Jolyane Langlois, Sahara Morimoto and Tia Kushniruk – plus 1,000 (!) small robots and machinery by Alisdair Macindoe(Antony’s long-time fellow Melbourne, Australia associate with whom he performed in April for Canadian Stage’s acclaimed Meeting). Antony explores machine-generated movement in this world première (after a hugely acclaimed Dancemakers’ June 2016 work-in-progress showing) as something that was not possible before machines existed, posing a curious sort of chicken-and-egg dilemma: we cannot move in a way that we cannot conceive, can’t do the robot unless you’ve seen the robot. And really, how do we conceive of and propose any idea ever? That ideas can be proposed in movement feels impossible and somehow optimistic. Supported in part by the Australian High Commission, Ottawa.

Natural Orders choreographed by Antony Hamilton with robots and machinery by Alisdair Macindoe; collaborators and dancers: Michael Caldwell, Jolyane Langlois, Sahara Marimoto, Tia Kushniruk

World première co-presented with Luminato

Thursday, June 22 through Saturday, June 24 at 8:00 pm

Dancemakers Centre for Creation

9 Trinity Street, Theatre Studio 313, Toronto’s Distillery Historic District

Tickets: $25 – general admission; $20 – arts workers/students/seniors