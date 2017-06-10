The Chamber Music Society of Mississauga Celebrates Canada150

… with the production of “One Night Sky”

Monday, July 3 at 3 pm and 7 pm

Maja Prentice Theatre, 3650 Dixie Rd., Mississauga

Free Admission

“Our Night Sky.” is a new, multi-media, multi-cultural show for young audiences of all ages. A young girl tells the story of her imaginary journey through the night sky accompanied by a chamber ensemble of percussion, keyboard, synthesizer, violin, cello, harp, flute, Chinese flute, Carnatic violin, bĭbĭ’gwûn and projected images. Created, produced and performed by Juno award nominated, Chamber Music Society of Mississauga (CMSM), music composed by Michael Coghlan of Mississauga.