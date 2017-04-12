CANADIAN MUSIC WEEK (CMW)

April 18 – 23

The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

and Various Club Venues in Toronto

In its 35th year, Canadian Music Week Festival is now a little bit of everything. It has become Canada’s biggest New Music Festival. CMW takes over downtown Toronto venues/clubs for over 6 days of live music running April 18-23, 2017. This city likes to party, so a lot of the venues are open till 4:00 am. CMW is one of the premier entertainment events in North America focusing on the business of music. It is a music festival, comedy festival, film festival, trade show, award shows and conference.

For more information, visit http://cmw.net.