CANADA BLOOMS
co-locating with the
NATIONAL HOME SHOW
March 10 -19
Enercare Centre
Canada Blooms creates inspiring and engaging fantasy feature gardens that bring people back to the festival year after year. Some of the world’s top designers, architects and garden builders compete to win coveted awards at the festival. The Toronto Flower Show at Canada Blooms brings the finest amateur floral designers together for horticultural and design competitions and display. Led by the Garden Club of Toronto, the Toronto Flower Show is a signature of the festival and can’t be missed. The Floral Designs presented by Floral Artists showcase the best of the best in professional florists from Ontario. This show is a verdant venue for events and offers education opportunities led by the leading gardening experts.
MARCH 10: 10:00am to 9:00pm
MARCH 11: 10:00am to 9:00pm – Unilock Day
MARCH 12: 10:00am to 6:00pm – Canadian Shield™ Day
MARCH 13: 10:00am to 8:00pm – Family Day
MARCH 14: 10:00am to 8:00pm
MARCH 15: 10:00am to 8:00pm
MARCH 16: 10:00am to 9:00pm
MARCH 17: 10:00am to 9:00pm
MARCH 18: 10:00am to 9:00pm
MARCH 19: 10:00am to 5:00pm
Highlights include:
- Over 25 Gardens – Stunning gardens created by Canada’s top garden designers, architects and builders.
- Oaks by Brampton Brick’s Do Up The Doorstep Gardens – 5 front yard gardens and 4 backyard gardens, see how innovative these garden builders can be in a small space
- Visit the Secret Path Garden designed and built by Genoscape Inc. Paying tribute to Chanie Wenjack, who just wanted to go home. Chanie was relocated to a Indian Residential School and ran away to try and return home. Unfortunately, he was not equipped for the unforgiving terrain of Northern Ontario and he never made it home. Gord Downie, frontman for the Tragically Hip was inspired to create and album and graphic novel project – The Secret Path.
- Floral Alley – Innovative displays by local Floral Artists.
- Botanical Art Exhibition – see the beautiful photography of TM GLASS (G15). Combining beautiful Canadian Flowers with stunning vases from the Royal Ontario Museum & Gardiner Museum.
- VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE GARDEN AND FLORAL DISPLAY – for a chance to win a trip to beautiful Victoria BC and a special tea at Butchart Gardens. The trip is courtesy of the Toronto Star, Tourism Victoria, The Oswego Hotel and CVS Tours. Ballots can be found at the Toronto Star booth, the Wine Garden and the Festival Office in Salon 107 at Hall B.
- Ontario Growers Grove – Discover Ontario Grown trees and plants and why you should be buying Ontario Grown products.
- Flowers, plants and more – Jill Jensen Botanicals, The Toronto Botanical Garden, Medallion Plants all have displays at this year’s festival. Drop by HortusTV to find out what is new on the Gardening Channel. Located throughout Hall G.
- Tools for a Greener Lawn – Drop by the Troy-Bilt booth and see what are the latest tools for lawn care this season.
- Seminars – Enjoy 100s of hours gardening and floral advice from industry professionals on the Unilock Celebrity Stage presented by HGTV and Hortus TV Garden Solutions Stage presented by Harrowsmith featuring the Master Gardeners Speaker Series, are both located on the festival floor in Hall G.
- Fafard Gardening Experience Workshops – Kids from 5 to 95 are invited to drop by and learn all about soil and seed planting. Plant your own seeds to take home and watch them grow. The Fafard Gardening Experience is also home to a number of workshops and demonstrations throughout the 10 days of the festival. Demonstrations are included with your admission. Make and Take workshops have an additional fee.
- pickOntario Flower Market – Over 1500 sq. ft. of flowers and plants from Ontario’s top growers are located in one area.
- Colio Wine Garden – It is a Canada Blooms tradition to drop by the Wine Garden for a refreshing glass of wine, listen to the various musicians while you enjoy the festival. It is a time honoured tradition.
- Ask The Experts – Have a garden or horticulture question? Drop by the Master Gardeners of Ontario Advice Clinic, or bring your plans, pictures and dilemmas to the skilled horticulturalists at the One on One Garden Advice Clinic booth and they will have you walking away with a number of solutions. Humber Nurseries will have industry professionals at their Marketplace Booth who can help you with any number of projects.
- Ask A Landscaper- Drop by ExperTrees display at the Oaks Do-Up-The Doorsteps and find the answer to any landscape problem you might be having.
- Gardeners Fare had experts from Horticultural Organizations and they would be happy to share a wealth of knowledge with you, to make this your best gardening season yet.
