Breakin’ Convention, the world’s biggest hip hop dance theatre festival, is coming to Toronto during Luminato!

Fri Jun 23, 7:30 PM

Sat Jun 24, 7:30 PM

Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Curated and hosted by UK hip hop pioneer Jonzi D, it’s a weekend of exceptional performances from world champion b-boys and b-girls and cutting edge street dance companies, showcasing the best performers from around the world and around the corner.

A Sadler’s Wells Project presented by the Sony Centre in association with Luminato. June 23-25. Tickets $20 in advance; $25 at the door.

Don’t miss the Breakin’ Convention Park Jam on June 25. Taking things back to the roots of the culture, this jam is suitable for the whole family and like all of the best things in life, this event is free! Location to be announced.