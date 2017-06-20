The Bad Dog Youth Academy presents Animated! at the 2017 Toronto Fringe

An improv show that brings your objects to life!

Whether it’s our up-and-coming youth performers or our hilarious professional players, the Bad Dog Theatre Company produces world class improv. Animated! is the latest in the Bad Dog series of youth and adult crossover shows, combining top level adult improvisers and standout teen performers from its Youth Academy. Audiences get the best of both worlds- younger players with creative new ideas, and professionals who know how to create seamless improvised stories.

Animated! pays homage to the world of Pixar by creating a fully improvised animated movie. Each show is inspired by an everyday object that the audience wants to see brought to life onstage. From the audience suggestion, the cast creates a detailed imaginary world where these inanimate objects move and speak and have a life of their own. Every show is a different adventure, always following our heroes as they work together to overcome the “bad guys” threatening them. Along the way they encounter obstacles, meet new friends, and discover what makes them unique.

Want to know how your kitchen utensils would act if they came to life? What your attic full of old clothes would say? What adventures the tools in your garage would have? Inspired by the objects YOU want to see and featuring a cast of professional players and talented teen improvisers who have come up through our Academy program. With big characters, engaging stories, and jokes for kids and adults, this show is sure to entertain.

Directed by Nicole Passmore (Bad Dog Theatre Company, Second City HouseCo), starring Leigh Cameron (Second City Mainstage, Epic Bedtime), Alistair Forbes (Second City Mainstage, Bonspiel!) Liz Johnston (Bad Dog Theatre Company, The Show Show), Kirsten Rasmussen (This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Second City Mainstage), Kris Siddiqi (Baroness Von Sketch Show, Canadian Comedy Award Best Male Improviser), Christian Smith (Soul Decision, Second City HouseCo), and a stellar up-and-coming cast drawn from Bad Dog’s Youth Academy.

Opening: July 6th 1PM

July 8th 10:30AM

July 10th 1:15PM

July 11th 5PM

July 12th 3:15PM

July 14th 4:45PM

Closing: July 15th 3PM

Tickets $12 regular // $5 under 12 // babes-in-arms FREE

Buy online or at the Toronto Fringe tent.

Runtime 50 minutes. Ages 8+.

George Ignatieff Theatre

15 Devonshire Pl, Toronto