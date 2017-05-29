The AGO presents the first major Georgia O’Keeffe retrospective in Canada

80 Works. Six Decades. One Icon.

Inspired art classes, special menus and other artful programming will enhance the exhibition experience

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) will present the final and only North American stop for a major retrospective of one of the most significant painters of our time, Georgia O’Keeffe (1887–1986). Following the blockbuster success of this exhibition at the Tate Modern in London, England and Bank Austria Kunstforum in Vienna, Austria, it lands in Toronto to offer new perspective on the trailblazing figure. This will also mark the largest and most significant exhibition of the artist’s work ever presented in Canada with more than 80 works, including two paintings exclusive to the AGO’s presentation. Georgia O’Keeffe runs from Apr. 22 – July 30, 2017. Tickets to view the exhibition go on sale on Apr. 7, 2017.

“While Georgia O’Keeffe is most widely recognized for her iconic paintings of flowers and skulls, this exhibition takes visitors on a journey spanning six decades of her prolific career, introducing audiences to her abstract paintings that defined her career,” says AGO curator Georgiana Uhlyarik. “This retrospective delves beyond the public persona to present O’Keeffe in a new light, and encourages visitors to discover O’Keeffe as she saw herself.”



Throughout her long career, O’Keeffe won the respect of many for her outward fierceness and tenacity. Using quotes from the artist herself, the exhibition tells the story of O’Keeffe’s trajectory through her own words, offering a glimpse into her inner world. Charting her artistic journey from the plains of West Texas to the high desert of New Mexico, the works of art on view reveal the essence of O’Keeffe’s deeply personal connection to landscape, architecture and nature that inspired her singular vision. A collection of 45 photographs by Alfred Stieglitz, Ansel Adams, Paul Strand and Arnold Newman explores how photography influenced O’Keeffe’s artistic style, and vice versa.

Timed-entry tickets for Georgia O’Keeffe go on sale to the public on Apr. 7, 2017 and are $16.50 for post-secondary students and youth ages 17 and under, $21.50 for seniors and $25 for adults. Tickets will be available online at ago.net/georgia-okeeffe, in person and by phone. Admission is free for AGO Members and for children five and under. AGO Members have access to an exclusive preview before the exhibition opens to the public. More information on the benefits of AGO membership can be found at ago.net/general-membership.