Adam Sandler adds Fallsview Casino to 2017 North American Tour

A must-see experience for fans of everything Happy Madison, Adam Sandler returns to his stand-up roots bringing the funniest moments of his career to the Fallsview Casino stage.

Since the release of his first comedy album, They’re All Gonna Laugh At You, Adam Sandler’s unique and endearing sense of humour has reached certified double-platinum. From his days as a sketch comic on Saturday Night Live to his musical recordings and films, Sandler has built a legacy through hilarious characters like “Happy Gilmore”, “Operaman”, “Billy Madison” and much more. Reeling off a string of blockbuster hits including The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy, Big Daddy, Punch-Drunk Love, Hotel Transylvania, Reign Over Me and Funny People, Sandler has become a clear favourite among comedy’s biggest fans.

Joining the Fallsview artist roster this June is four-time Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Olivia Newton-John. With a career spanning over five decades and more than 100 million albums sold, her understated stage presence is as relaxed, seasoned and elegant as the themes of her earliest hit records. Showcasing a sparkling set and crisp backing ensemble, the iconic star brings everything Grease plus acclaimed singles such as “Physical”, “Have You Never Been Mellow”, “Magic”, “Suddenly” and “Let Me Be There”.

Fallsview Casino also hosts one of rock music’s most dynamic artists, Sammy Hagar and The Circle. As the frontman for Montrose, Van Halen and Chickenfoot, the multi-platinum artist has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written including “I Can’t Drive 55”, “Right Now” and Why Can’t This Be Love”.

June 2017 Performance Schedule: