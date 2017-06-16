July 14 -16, Nathan Phillips Square

More than 100,000 visitors will attend the annual Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition, Canada’s largest and longest running outdoor art exhibition, when it returns to Nathan Philips Square July 14 to 16, 2017. In addition to hundreds of new artists, newly designed grounds, and a Student Zone, this year’s free public event features new programming for families and fans of contemporary craft.



Visitors to the 2017 Exhibition will have the opportunity to see Craft Ontario’s Citizens of Craft Exhibition, a national project which showcases excellence in contemporary craft, and features work by eight skilled craft makers: Korinna Azreiq, Joe Bauman & Dayna Gedney, Marie Eve Castonguay, Courtney Downman, Becky Lauzon, Tania Love, and Joon Hee Kim. Citizens of Craft will be on display in the Information Booth.



Also new to the Exhibition this year, the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery has partnered with TOAE to offer six Power Kids sessions July 15 and July 16. Drawing on the exhibition’s theme of discovery, each Toronto Time Traveller workshop begins with a lively group discussion and tour, followed by hands-on art-making using watercolour, ink, and collage papers. Young visitors are welcome to drop-in for the one hour workshops scheduled throughout the day at the Family Corner.

For the second year in a row, TOAE is partnering with the award-winning Henderson Brewing Co. to present the popular cascading Beer Garden on the stage of Nathan Phillips Square. Henderson has crafted a special brew for the 2017 Exhibition and artist Kaley Flowers (winner of the 2016 Best of Student award) – whose candy-coloured ceramic creatures have taken the local art scene by storm – has designed a custom label for the signature brew. PLANT Architect Inc., the award-winning firm responsible for redesigning the 2017 exhibition site, will animate the space with Hanging Garden, an architectural installation.



Art Tours and #BeerChats are free walks and talks by a roster of artists, art consultants and curators. Topics include How Art in the postmodern era speaks to the public by the artists of Eyes of Society (July 15 at 4 PM); Beyond Gallery Walls: From Beer Bottles to Tech Startups by Tammy Yiu (July 16 at 4 PM); Jurors Pick by Taiga Lipman (July 15 at 1 PM); Emerging Artists to Watch walking tour by Genevieve Wallen (July 16 at 1PM). To register for walking tours, informal art talks and #beerchats visit www.torontooutdoor.art.

Over $35,000 in awards will be presented at the 2017 Exhibition, on Friday, July 14 at 5:30 PM, including the $5,500 Best of Exhibition Award by The Rudolf P. Bratty Family Foundation and the $5,500 Founding Chairman’s Award by Murray and Marvelle Koffler. On July 15 and July 16 at 11 AM visitors can take a guided walking tour, The Best of Tour, to meet the 2017 winners of Best in Show, Best Student and the Founding Chairman’s Award, visit their booths, and hear the artists discuss their work and their creative process.

Event Details & Schedule:

Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition runs rain or shine July 14 – 16 (Fri. & Sat. 10 AM – 7 PM; Sun. 10 AM – 5 PM) at Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto City Hall

100 Queen Street West. Admission is free. For information visit www.torontooutdoor.art.



Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition gratefully acknowledges the support of Ontario Arts Council, Henderson Brewing Co., Higgins Event Rentals, Shopify, Koffler Family Foundation, The Rudolf P. Bratty Family Foundation, City of Toronto, Canadian Art, JAZZ.FM91, Akimbo, NOW Magazine, Indie88, Designlines and many other generous supporters.

About Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition

Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition is Canada’s largest, longest running juried contemporary outdoor art fair. Founded in 1961 by Murray and Marvelle Koffler, Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition was established to nurture artistic excellence and artists’ entrepreneurial spirit, and to showcase contemporary art to the general public. This free public event showcases works by over 340 contemporary visual artists and makers, ranging in medium from painting, photography, and mixed media to jewellery and ceramics, and attracts 100,000 visitors each year to Nathan Phillips Square.