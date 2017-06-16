June 18

299 Queen West

After all wristbands for one of Canada’s biggest street parties were scooped up in less than 30 seconds on Tuesday, Much and iHeartRadio Canada announced that Camila Cabello is set to join the red-hot list of performers at THE 2017 IHEARTRADIO MUCH MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS. Much and iHeartRadio also announced that 4YallEntertainment, Bea Miller, Brandon Flynn, Hedley, Keke Palmer, Martha Hunt, and Shay Mitchell are confirmed as presenters on the two-hour broadcast.

The latest influx of stars join previously announced performers Arkells, DNCE, Iggy Azalea, Imagine Dragons, Jazz Cartier, Julia Michaels, Lorde, Niall Horan, and Post Malone, and presenters KJ Apa, Lilly Singh, and Nikki Bella.

Hosted by Alessia Cara and Joe Jonas, alongside co-hosts Liz Trinnear and Tyrone Edwards, the iconic awards show simulcasts live in 4K on Sunday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET on Much, CTV, VRAK, and the iHeartRadio app. The night kicks off with the IHEARTRADIO MMVA RED CARPET pre-show at 8 p.m. ET on Much, MTV, and E!, hosted by ETALK reporter and E! host Chloe Wilde and iHeartRadio’s Patrick Langlois.

Fans can have their say in this year’s awards by going online now to cast their vote for any of THE 2017 IHEARTRADIO MMVA Fan Fave awards, including Fan Fave Artist, Fan Fave Video, Fan Fave International Artist or Group, and Fan Fave Much Creator. Fan Fave voting remains open until June 18. The full lineup of THE 2017 IHEARTRADIO MMVAs nominations can be found online.